Bihar Board Result 2022: Find Out When Bihar Board Result May Come – Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Check Expected Date and Time

Result of Secondary or Class 10th and Intermediate or Class 12th Board Examination (Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2022) may be announced soon by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). However, the Board has not yet officially announced the date and time of Bihar Board Result 2022.

Bihar Board 12th Board Examinations have started from 1st February 2022. 13 lakh 45 thousand 939 more students from all over the state had registered for the 12th standard examination. At the same time, matriculation examination was held from 17th February. Matriculation examinations will continue till February 24. More than 16.48 lakh students have appeared for the matriculation examination.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12thesults 2022 will be able to check

Candidates have to follow simple steps given below to check the results.

Step 1: First go to the official website biharboardonline.com.
Step 2: Click on the results link on the website.
Step 3: Now submit the requested information.
Step 4: Your result will appear on your screen.
Step 5: Check and download now.

The answer sheet of 12th class has been published
Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) has recently released the answer key for Intermediate Annual Examination 2022. The time was given till 5 pm on March 6, 2022 to object to the answer sheet.

To check and download BSEB Inter Answer Key 2022, students are required to enter their roll code and roll number. Possible marks in Bihar board exam can be calculated with the help of answer key. Evaluation of intermediate copies of Bihar Board started from 26th February. Evaluation of matriculation copies started from 5th March.

READ Also  ctet: CTET Final Admission 2021: Due to security concerns, CBSE has stuck the screw! ctet Final Admission 2021 - ctet Final Admission 2021 Latest Update on Exam Date and Time

