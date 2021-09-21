Bihar BSSC has invite applications for mines inspector government jobs in these posts in Bihar, you can apply here

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Mines Inspector. BSSC Mines Inspector Registration has started from 20th September 2021. For this registration can be done online till 20 October 2021 at bssc.bihar.gov.in. However, candidates can submit applications through online mode till 22 October 2021. Talking about studies, Diploma in Mines and Mines Surveying from any Recognized Institute in India OR Degree in Geology from any Recognized University in India.

The selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination. Talking about the age limit, the minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years. Whereas the maximum age limit for male candidates is 37 years and for female candidates is 40 years. The maximum age limit is 40 years for OBC/ BC candidates and 42 years for SC/ ST candidates.

Talking about salary, salary will be available according to payband 2 9300-34800 and grade pay 2 4200. Talking about the application fee for these posts, candidates will have to pay Rs 750 for General, BC, OBC category candidates. SC and ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 200. All the candidates from outside Bihar will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. PWD candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Women candidates of Bihar will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The direct link to check the notification is https://bssc.bihar.gov.in/Advertisement/adv012021_2021.pdf.

apply like this

Visit the official website of Bihar SSC https://bssc.bihar.gov.in/NoticeBoard.htm.

Click on the option of Recruitment tab given there.

Now click on the advertisement or notification for which you want to apply.

Click on Online Application.

If you are new user then create ID password.

If you are old user then login with your id password.

Now fill the form and upload the required documents. Also pay the fees.

