Bihar cancels 23 pairs of special trains from April 29: Here is the complete guide 

Bihar cancels 23 pairs of special trains from April 29: Here is the complete information



Attributable to the lively rise in circumstances of the ongoing covid-19 wave in India, East Central Railway(ECR) has cancelled 23 pairs i.e 46 trains till the following order. The ECR has cancelled 46 trains underneath totally different routes scheduled from April 29 in Bihar. It has been declared that as a result of of the sharp enhance in covid 19 circumstances has been noticed together with a excessive positivity fee. Contemplating this unprecedented surge, there is an pressing have to shut the trains for states to think about strict Covid-19 administration and management measures.

Rajesh Kumar, ECR chief public relations officer (CPRO) has cancelled contemplating the decrease fee of journey inside the passengers.ECR has decided to cancel the 23 pairs of MEMU, DEMU, Intercity, and totally different passengers practice. Conserving a report of the covid-19 tips issued by the railways, the majority of the trains received’t operate after April 29.

Here is the complete guidelines of 23 pairs of cancelled special trains:

1. 05253 / 05254- Muzaffarpur-Pataliputra MuzaffarpurMemu Passenger Special

2. 05215 / 05216- Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj-MuzaffarpurMemu Passenger Special

3. 05257 / 05258- Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj-MuzaffarpurMemu Passenger Special

4. 05259 / 05260- Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj-MuzaffarpurMemu Passenger Special

5. 05261/05262-Muzaffarpur-Raxaul-Muzaffarpur Memu Passenger Special

6. 05256/05255-Samastipur-Muzaffarpur-Samastipur Memu Passenger Special

7. 05519 / 05520- Vaishali-Sonpur-Vaishali DEMU Passenger Special

8. 03217/03218-Barauni-Danapur-Barauni Memu Passenger Special

9. 03283/03284-Patna-Barauni-Patna Pataliputra

10. 03233 / 03234- Rajgir-Danapur-Rajgir Intercity Special

11. 03243/03244-Patna-Bhabhua Road-Patna Special (By the use of-Gaya)

12. 03208/03207-Pandin DayalUpadhyayJn-Buxar-P D Din DayalUpadhyay Jn. Memu Passenger Special

13. 03204/03203-Patna-Pandin DayalUpadhyay JN-Patna Memu Passenger Special

14. 03356/03355-Gaya-Kiul-Gaya Memu Passenger Special

15. 03645/03646-Dildalnagar-Tarighat-Dildalnagar Passenger Special

16. 03263/03264-Patna-Gaya-Patna Memu Passenger Special

17. 05230/05229-Saharsa-Barhra Kothi-SaharsaDemu Passenger Special

18. 05238/05237-Badhra Kothi-Banmankhi-BadhraKothiDemu Passenger Special

19. 05209/05210-Raxaul-Narkatiganj-Raxaul Demu Passenger Special

20. 05591/05592-Darbhanga-Harnagar-Darbhanga Demu Passenger Special

21. 05219/05220-Darbhanga-Harnagar-Darbhanga Demu Passenger Special

22. 05279/05280-Darbhanga-Jhanjharpur-Darbhanga Demu Passenger Special

23. 05265/05266-Darbhanga-Pataliputra-Darbhanga Memu Passenger Special

