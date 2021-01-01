Bihar CET BEd Result 2021 released at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, know here How to check

Bihar CET BEd Result 2021: Bihar Common Entrance Test, Bihar CET BEd Result 2021 has been declared by the organizing institute, Lalit Narayan Mithila University. A total of 1,12,146 candidates have cleared the exam this year. Bihar CET BEd 2021 exam was held on 13th August 2021. More details about the result and further process is now available on the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

A total of 1,36,772 candidates had registered, out of which 1,17,968 appeared for the exam. The registration process for counseling will start from September 1, 2021 and will end on September 12, 2021. Direct link to check Bihar CET BEd Result 2021 is given below.

Of the total candidates who have qualified for the Bihar CET BEd exam, 47,757 are female, and 64,383 are male. To check Bihar CET BEd result 2021 and download rank card candidates need to go through the steps mentioned here.

As per the Bihar CET BEd Result 2021, 1,11,981 candidates have cleared the exam for BEd Regular Course and 165 for BEd Shiksha Shastri. As per the official notice released the selected candidates have to register themselves to participate in the counseling process.

How to check Bihar CET BEd Result 2021

To check the result, first of all visit the official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will find the link ‘Result of Combined Entrance Test for BEd 2021’. Click on it. On clicking, a new page will open.

Now login here by entering your roll number and date of birth.

Now you will be able to check your result.