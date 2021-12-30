Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar got angry again told journalists hate social reform campaign then go out in Muzaffarpur bihar

Nitish has been touring the state since December 22 under the ‘Samaj Reform Abhiyan’ and holding public meetings against these evils, enumerating the ill effects of alcohol/drugs, dowry and child marriage.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is considered a disciplinarian leader. They often get vocal on those who violate discipline by making noise in their meetings. On Wednesday, during a meeting in Muzaffarpur, he got angry with the media people when a similar situation came up and clearly said that if you hate the social reform campaign, then go out. Nitish has been touring the state since December 22 under the ‘Samaj Reform Abhiyan’ and holding public meetings against these evils, enumerating the ill effects of alcohol/drugs, dowry and child marriage.

In fact, CM Nitish Kumar lost his cool for some time after the attention of the media towards the people making noise during the public meeting. Nitish lost his cool about the incident and told the stage, “Hey what are you doing brother. What are you doing this photo…. Where are these media people going? You people hate the social reform campaign. If you hate then get out of here. What kind of work are you doing? Let who speaks what? Do you not know the society, is it the nature of man that he can be hundred percent cured. One hundred percent can never be cured, that is why the campaign has to be run. That’s why we are running a campaign.

Nitish said very sadly, “So where in the middle are people listening and going after me and doing it. According to the police, some elected representatives of the local level had come to hand over the memorandum to the Chief Minister and got agitated when they were stopped at some distance from the stage. However, the police had pacified them after talking to them.

Nitish further said in his address, “Did you not listen to women today. How are women awakening? There is an awakening among women and if you are a man, then will there not be awakening in you? Are we running this campaign only for the awakening of women? There should be awareness among men also.

He said, “If you have any complaint, then meet me when I complete the ceremony.” After finishing the above, Nitish started his work by emphasizing on the evils of drinking alcohol, marrying girls at an early age and dowry. resumed speech. It is worth noting that Nitish’s decision of complete prohibition in the state has been in controversy since the death of more than 40 people in a spurious liquor scandal in November around Diwali.