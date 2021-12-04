bihar cm nitish kumar said to woman bjp mla you are so good looking nikki hembrom top leadership

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while addressing the woman BJP MLA during the legislature party meeting, said that you are very beautiful in appearance. The woman MLA, uncomfortable with this remark of Nitish Kumar, complained to the top BJP leaders.

In fact, on November 29, a meeting of the NDA Legislature Party was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. MLAs of BJP, JDU, Hum and VIP party were present in this. The legislators raised different issues in the meeting. During this, BJP MLA from Bihar’s only tribal reserved seat, Nikki Hembram, raised the issue of her assembly and demanded permission to the tribals to collect and store Mahua. so that they can make a living.

On this demand of BJP MLA, Nitish Kumar said that you are very beautiful in appearance but your thinking is completely different. You know what we have done for the Scheduled Tribes. You don’t go to your constituency. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s remark made everyone present there laughed while BJP MLA Nikki Hembram became very uncomfortable.

Speaking to The Telegraph, BJP MLA Nikki Hembram said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s reaction shocked him and it took him several minutes to recover again. The BJP MLA said that I was just worrying about the livelihood of the tribal people and demanding permission from them to store and collect Mahua. The government has completely banned the collection and storage of Mahua even though it is a part of his livelihood.

But Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s comments made him quite uncomfortable. Maybe he didn’t understand my concern, but the words he used put a woman in the dock. We consider him as the head of the state and our patron but his point was not correct. He made me an object of mockery and ridicule. People were laughing at me. This is a man’s world. A woman should always try and be vigilant to uphold her dignity and the prestige of her family.

Hurt by Nitish Kumar’s remarks, BJP MLA Nikki Hembram complained to the senior party leaders and demanded action from them. Hembram said that she has left the matter to the top party leaders and is looking forward to the action being taken by them. She will take the next step in this matter only after the BJP leaders take action.

Opposition MLAs targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the remarks made on the BJP MLA. Attacking Nitish Kumar, RJD tweeted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar used indecent language towards BJP woman MLA of tribal society in the meeting of NDA Legislature Party. Honorable MLA is hurt by this. Should Nitish Kumar, an elderly and experienced leader sitting on the post of Chief Minister, use such objectionable language?

However, Nitish Kumar’s party MLA and his cabinet colleague Lacey Singh has supported the Chief Minister. Lacey Singh said that the woman MLA of BJP is under some kind of illusion. It was not the intention of the Chief Minister to insult him. They respect women.