bihar cm nitish kumar started Samaj Sudhar yatra to create awareness against alcoholism dowry and child marriage

“Whenever in doubt, start the journey”. This has clearly been the defining feature of every political journey of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who took the reins of power in Bihar since 2005.

The ongoing Samaj Reform Abhiyan Yatra is Nitish Kumar’s 12th visit as the Chief Minister of Bihar. For the October 2005 assembly elections, he had started the Nyay Se Vikas Wale Ke Nyay Yatra, which later became the tagline of his government. Nitish Kumar’s current statewide visit is aimed at creating awareness among people against alcohol, dowry and child marriage.

Like the previous visits, Chief Minister Nitish has started this journey from East Champaran. The first leg of his journey will be completed on January 15. During this he will cover 12 districts and will travel to Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Purnia.

But the important question is that at a time when the assembly and Lok Sabha elections are far away, why did Nitish Kumar need to start another political journey? Eventually 7 out of 11 of his political journeys were started close to the Lok Sabha or Assembly elections.

For example Nitish Kumar started the “Vikas” Yatra in February 2009, three months before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Similarly, he organized the “Vishvas” Yatra in April 2010, six months before the 2010 assembly elections.

However, there are many reasons behind the current political tour of CM Nitish. Nitish Kumar is under political pressure to justify the liquor prohibition law in force in the state since April 2016.

Last month, two spurious liquor incidents in Gopalganj and West Champaran shook his government. Due to which the opposition and the media asked tough questions about the need for such a law, which cannot be implemented properly. Fourteen people died due to drinking spurious country liquor in Gopalganj and 16 people died due to consumption of illicit liquor in West Champaran district.

Addressing a public meeting, Chief Minister Nitish, who reached Gopalganj on Friday during a social reform tour, said that it was Gopalganj where the punishment was for the first time in the 2016 case of poisonous liquor. In which 9 people were given death sentence and 5 people were sentenced to life imprisonment. So a lesson should be learned from this incident. It is to be known that 18 people died in this incident of 2016.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad recently demanded the repeal of the prohibition law and said that it is causing a loss of about Rs 6,000 crore to the state. Whereas the state could get the excise duty on liquor.

However, the BJP, an ally of JDU in the Bihar government, has not officially demanded the repeal of the prohibition law. But many BJP leaders have started speaking about it after flouting the law by liquor smugglers and people manufacturing illicit liquor. In fact, due to the increasing burden on the Bihar Police, alcohol is not being curbed much.

For the first time, the JDU is being attacked by the BJP over the issue of Nitish’s good governance. Recently, Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh also said that the state government has failed to fulfill its target in Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. BJP MP from Patliputra Ram Kripal Yadav also made similar allegations against the Nitish Kumar government during the recently concluded Parliament session.

It is no secret that JD(U) is heading the Bihar government despite being the third largest party with 45 seats in the 243-member state. While JD(U) ally BJP has 74 seats and main opposition RJD has 75 seats.

A seasoned politician, Nitish Kumar has mastered the art of political maneuvering. The BJP has still not projected its leader in Bihar and its two deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi can hardly present any challenge to Nitish Kumar’s leadership. This situation is quite favorable for Nitish Kumar to increase his political supremacy. So they have re-entered the field to feel the pulse of the people, gauge their popularity and activate their cadre at the grassroots level.

Beginning his social reform journey in East Champaran on 22 December, Nitish Kumar said that I will not attend any marriage ceremony in which I will not be given a written statement that no dowry has been taken or given in it. He also called upon the women of the state to give information about the drinkers, the makers and the sellers of liquor. By doing so, he is also trying to reach out to 10 lakh women self-help groups.