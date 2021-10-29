Bihar college VITM shut over non repayment of loan offered cows as fee option

The college has been sealed by the bank for loan recovery of Rs.5.9 crore. In such a situation, the career of hundreds of students enrolled in VITM has been put in question.

A private engineering college in Buxar district of Bihar became very famous because of its fees. Here fees could also be paid by giving 5 cows for the 4-year B.Tech course. However, now it has been sealed for not repaying the loan of the bank.

The name of this college of Buxar was Vidyadan Institute of Technology and Management and it was setup in the year 2010 in Arianv village of Buxar. It was promoted by a group of retired and serving professionals including former DRDO scientists SK Singh and Arun Kumar Verma. Bangalore-based doctor Mayuri Srivastava, social activist Lal Dev Singh and chartered accountant Pradeep Garg also contributed.

When this college opened, it was an institution affiliated to Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna. This college came into the limelight when it gave the option of taking cow instead of fees. Under this, 2 cows were taken in the first year of B.Tech and one cow each in the subsequent 3 years. This option was for those who could not pay the annual fee of Rs 72,000.

But now the future of more than 300 students of this college is uncertain, most of whom are from nearby villages. The college has been sealed by the bank for loan recovery of Rs.5.9 crore.

SK Singh, promoter of VITM, told The Indian Express that some of us, including former DRDO scientists, doctors and chartered accounts, came up with the idea of ​​opening this institute in my village. It is the only engineering college between Buxar and Varanasi. Our COW concept has worked great.

SK Singh, head of Vidyadan Society, which runs the college, said the Patna corporate branch of Bank of India had given a loan of Rs 4.65 crore to the college in 2010 for infrastructure development. Singh said that it later sanctioned another loan of Rs 10 crore in 2011, but never disbursed the amount.

Singh said that we have duly deposited the security deposit, which will be worth Rs 15 crore. He said that the top-up loan of Rs 10 crore was never given to us and our project went into loss. Still, we paid EMIs till 2012 (on a loan of Rs 4.65 crore) and some additional amount in 2013. But instead of looking at under-financing, the bank has started loan recovery and sealed the college. This has put a question mark on the careers of hundreds of students enrolled in VITM.

Rajendra Singh, deputy zonal manager of Bank of India in Patna, told The Indian Express that we deal in loan recovery and that is why we have closed VITM.