bihar corona vaccine forgery patna civil surgeon took five doses of Covishield with help of two registration on cowin

One other case of fraud in corona vaccination has come to gentle in Bihar. After about 12 occasions the corona vaccine was taken by an aged particular person of Madhepura district, now the case of taking corona vaccine five occasions by the civil surgeon of Patna has additionally come to the fore. The civil surgeon, with the help of two registrations on the Kovin platform, first took 4 doses of the corona vaccine after which took a precautionary dose.

In line with the report of Dainik Bhaskar, Patna’s Civil Surgeon Dr. Vibha Singh was the primary to register on the net platform for vaccination, Kovin, by PAN card. After this he took the primary dose of Covishield on 6 January final 12 months. After this he took the second dose of Covishield on seventeenth June final 12 months itself. Vaccination certificates was additionally issued to them for this.

However he registered for re-vaccination with the help of his Aadhar card inside the interval of first and second corona vaccine. After which he was given the dose of Kovishield once more on 6 February 2021 and after that he acquired the dose of Kovishield as soon as once more on 12 March. The Civil Surgeon additionally took the precautionary dose on January 13 this 12 months by the identical registration. One other certificates was issued to him for these doses of vaccines. It’s to be famous that in each the certificates the title of the vaccination website was identical. Within the certificates, solely Gardnibagh Hospital of Patna is recorded because the vaccination website.

After the case of the civil surgeon taking five doses of Kovishield, the Director of the Well being Division, Sanjay Kumar Singh mentioned that if any particular person violates the rules made by the Authorities of India relating to corona vaccination, then motion will probably be taken in opposition to him. Will go On the identical time, he mentioned that if any authorities worker and officer commits such violation, then departmental motion will probably be taken in opposition to him alongside with authorized motion.

Allow us to inform that previously, a case of corona vaccine being taken 12 occasions by an aged Brahmadev Mandal of Madhepura district was reported. Brahmadev Mandal felt that his knee ache was decreasing resulting from taking the vaccine, so he took the corona vaccine 12 occasions. As quickly as this matter got here to gentle, there was a stir within the well being division and a report was despatched to the central authorities. Bihar Police has registered a case in opposition to Brahmdev Mandal on this case for dishonest, destroying property and disobeying authorities orders.