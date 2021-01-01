Bihar D.El.Ed Exam 2020: Schedule released for Special Exam. Check here for complete details

Bihar D.El.Ed Exam 2020: Bihar School Examination Committee (BSEB) has D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020 Schedule has been released. This exam will be conducted in two shifts from September 20 to September 24 and the admit card of the candidates will be uploaded on September 6. This information has been shared by the board on Twitter. all candidates D.El.Ed Special Exam Schedule 2020 You can also check the board’s twitter handle or official website.

According to the notice issued by the board, the D.El.Ed special exam will be conducted from 20 September 2021 to 24 September 2021 in two shifts at the designated centers in Patna. In the first shift the exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM and in the second shift the exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM. The admit card of the candidates to appear in this exam is available on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com But will be uploaded on 6th September.

The respective college principals will provide the candidates with their signature and stamp by logging in through the user ID and password already provided and downloading the admit card. Admit cards issued earlier will not be valid for appearing in this examination. Candidates keep checking the official website for the latest updates related to this exam.

To appear in the D.El.Ed Special Exam 2020, the candidates also have to strictly follow the rules of COVID-19 prevention. All the candidates will be required to enter the examination center with masks and sanitisers. More details are available in the notice issued by the board.

