Bihar: Despite the prohibition, empty bottles were found in the assembly premises, RJD’s Tejashwi asked for CM Nitish’s resignation

On the first day of the assembly session, the opposition criticized the Nitish Kumar government for “failing” to control the liquor mafia in the state over the issue of liquor bottles found in the Bihar assembly.

Despite the prohibition of liquor in Bihar, the issue of liquor bottles being found in the assembly is gaining momentum. Let us inform that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has sought the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding this incident. Where did the bottle of liquor come from inside the Bihar Legislative Assembly? The Chief Minister should inspect himself.

In Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said that we have seen the picture of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the liquor mafia. Nitish Kumar’s ministers are free to commit crimes. After getting the liquor bottles in the assembly, now the CM should apologize to the people of Bihar. Several empty liquor bottles were found in the Bihar Assembly premises on Tuesday, just a day after the NDA MLAs led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took oath in favor of complete prohibition in the state.

On the other hand, hitting back at Tejashwi’s attack, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the issue of liquor bottles being found in the assembly premises cannot be tolerated. We will ask the Chief Secretary and the DGP to take action on this. If a bottle of liquor has come here, then it means that someone is making a mess and should not leave it.

Nitish Kumar said, “I say this before the speaker that if he gives permission, I will ask everyone to investigate it today. At the same time, Speaker of the Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said that I would like to tell the Leader of the House (CM Nitish Kumar) that action must be taken in this matter.

Amazing! Liquor bottles recovered inside Bihar assembly premises. Winter session is going on now. Liquor of different brands is available only at a distance of a few steps from the CM’s chamber. Amidst tight security, liquor is being available in the assembly in the current session itself, just imagine the rest of Bihar! Embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/v1Sj2kiBkK — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 30, 2021

Let us inform that earlier Tejashwi Yadav had come to see the empty bottles in the assembly premises. He has also shared its video on his Twitter account. While sharing, he wrote ‘Amazing’.

