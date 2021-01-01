Bihar ET Admission Card 2021: Bihar ITI Admission Card 2021: Bihar ET Entrance Exam Admission Card Issued, Here is the download link – Download Bihar ETI Cat Admission Card 2021 from bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Highlights Bihar ITI Entrance Test Admission Card Issued

The ITI CAT exam will be held on September 05

Admission can be revised till 31st August

Bihar ITI Admission Card 2021: Bihar Joint Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has issued admission papers for Industrial Training Institute Competitive Entrance Examination 2021 (ITI CAT 2021). The link of the admit card has been activated on the official website of BCECEB bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who had applied for Bihar ITI Entrance Examination 2021 can now download their tickets by clicking on the direct link given below in this news.



After downloading the Bihar ITI CAT Admit Card, carefully check the entire details given in it. If you encounter any errors, contact the BCECE Board Office at IAS Union Bhavan near Patna Airport immediately. You can contact the office between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., August 28 to August 31, 2021.

This examination will be conducted by Bihar Joint Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) on 05 September 2021 across the state. Successful candidates are admitted in various ITI trades in various ITI colleges in Bihar. This ITI Entrance Examination is conducted every year for the youth who have passed 10th.

Click here to download Bihar ITI Admission Card 2021.

The exam will be for a total of 2.15 hours. A total of 150 questions will be asked for 300 marks. 50-50 questions will be asked from Mathematics, General Science and General Knowledge.

