Bihar Fasal Sahayata Yojana Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme Online Registration

The Bihar State Government is promoting the scheme to provide benefits to the farmers under the Crop Assistance Scheme. Bihar is committed to make the farmers of the state aware under the assistance scheme and (Bihar Fasal Sahayata Yojana) is going to invite applications. The state government is working on connecting the farmers under the Fasal Sahayata Yojana (insurance fee waiver and financial help) under the Department of Cooperation and invites online applications. Farmers can apply by fulfilling the eligibility of their application and can take advantage of the state government’s crop assistance scheme.

Bihar Fasal Sahayata Yojana (Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme)

The Bihar state government is working to provide incentives to the needy farmers of the state on the lines of the Central Farmer’s Fasal Bima Yojana, through financial assistance and insurance fee waiver. Online applications of Bihar Fasal Sahayata Yojana Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme are being invited at the state level. We are providing information related to online application for farmers under our website.

The main objective of this scheme has been to provide assistance to the farmers. Beneficiaries will be provided rebate on insurance premium fee under this scheme of the government and not insurance will be provided. If there is a 20 percent reduction in the crop yield rate of the farmers, the government can provide an amount at the rate of Rs 7500 per hectare. Under the scheme, the farmers of the state can get more information from the portal.

The main objective of this scheme of the state government is not only to get financial help but also to get encouragement.

For procurement of Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme, farmers of the state can apply keeping in mind the following documents and related qualifications.

Important instructions and documents required for the applicant before filling the application –

1 photograph of the applicant

2 Identity card of the applicant (recognized by the Election Commission of India)

3 Copy of the first page of the applicant’s bank passbook

4 Residential Certificate of the applicant

Bihar Fasal Sahayata Yojana Eligibility



Must be a resident of Bihar state

2 If the farmer has to bear the loss due to the weather.

3 Any farmer of the state whose crop is damaged, will be considered eligible for the scheme.

It is necessary to have self-attested copies of the following documents for crop assistance scheme.

for ryot farmer

land ownership certificate self-declaration certificate

To download the copy of self-declaration certificate to be given by the ryot farmer for crop assistance scheme, take information from the website of the department.

For non ryot farmer

1 self-declaration certificate

How to apply Bihar Fasal Sahayata Yojana –



1 First the applicant has to apply on the website of the department

Availability of 2 Aadhar card / Kisan card can be sought.

3 Provide all the information.

4 Print / store the mandatory documents and the information provided.

Click Here for Department Official Website for Registration- www.rcdonline.bih.nic.in