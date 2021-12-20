Bihar: Five lakh tests have been done, so far not even 1 Omicron case has been found in the state, Nitish said, people took such a taunt

CM Nitish Kumar said, “So far no case of Omicron has come in Bihar. We are alert about Omicron and our preparations are complete.”

All the states are on alert regarding the new variant of corona virus Omicron across the country. In view of the threat of Omicron in Bihar, an order has been issued to take special vigil till January 5. At the same time, regarding Omicron, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that no case of corona being infected with the new variant has been reported in the state.

According to news agency ANI, CM Nitish Kumar said, “No case of Omicron has come up in Bihar so far. We are alert about Omicron and our preparations are complete. We are doing maximum number of tests. More than five lakh tests are being done daily.

At the same time, users started taunting on social media on Nitish Kumar’s claim of doing 5 lakh tests daily. A user named Agnivesh wrote, “What do you throw, man, these leaders people.” One user said, “How many are doing genome sequencing which told zero oomicron.” (@Heap_of_ash) also took a jibe at this and said, “If there is a sequencing facility, then even if the case comes, it will not be known.”

So far 171 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the country. According to the Delhi Health Department, two new cases of Omicron were reported in Delhi on Monday, taking the total number of Omicron cases to 24 in the national capital. Out of these 24 patients, 12 patients have been discharged and 12 are undergoing treatment.

At the same time, according to the information given by the Kerala Health Minister’s office, four new Omicron cases have been reported in Kerala on Monday, after which the number of Omicron cases in the state has now increased to 15.

Let us inform that after 6,563 new cases of corona were reported in India on Monday, the number of infected in the country has increased to 3,47,46,838. At the same time, the number of active patients is 82,267. According to the Union Health Ministry, after the death of 132 more infected, the total number of dead has increased to 4,77,554.