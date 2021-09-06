Bihar floods: It is estimated that floods in Bihar caused a loss of Rs 3763 crore

The Bihar government on Tuesday estimated that three floods have caused a loss of Rs 3,763 crore this year. The report was handed over to a six-member central team led by Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary RK Singh, sources said.

A central team conducting aerial survey of some of the 16 flood-hit districts, including Darbhanga and Bhagalpur in the last two days, will compare the details submitted before assessing the extent of the damage. The team on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Sitamarhi, Shivhar, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga districts. Later, the situation was reviewed with the DMs of Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi.

Similarly, the central team, in consultation with the DM of Bhagalpur district, conducted aerial survey of the flood affected areas in Bhagalpur district in the districts along the river Ganga. Later, before returning to Patna for a high-level meeting, the team traveled to Naugachia on the north bank of the Ganges, where the state government presented details of the estimated damage.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has incurred a maximum loss of Rs 1,469 crore, which has damaged the Ismailpur-Bindtoli dam in North Bhagalpur, the small dam at Dagmara in Supaul district and the long strip of Zamindari dam in south Bihar. As the flood waters recede, the department has also drawn attention to river erosion.

Similarly, the rural roads department lost Rs 234 crore, the agriculture department Rs 661 crore, the road construction department Rs 203 crore and the energy department Rs 14 crore. Many school buildings were washed away.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told media that a central team has come to assess the flood waters. "We hope the central team will properly assess the damage caused by the floods," Chaudhary said.