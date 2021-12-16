Bihar Former CM Manjhi said learn to drink alcohol from elders contractors and officers drink after 10 pm –

The former chief minister also offered advice, saying, “Poo in limited quantities like older people drink. You start walking around the crossroads after drinking and that’s why you are caught. Learn from elders and go to sleep after drinking.”

The demand for the withdrawal of the prohibition law in Bihar is not only being made by those who have a habit of drinking, but also those people who are or have been sitting in high constitutional positions are speaking in its support. They are not demanding to give up the habit of drinking, rather they are saying that drink alcohol, but change its time and method. Many people even see it by linking it with revenue. At present, former CM of Bihar and National President of Hindustani Awam Morcha, Jitan Ram Manjhi has created a stir by giving a big statement.

He said, “Drink alcohol, but do so after ten o’clock in the night.” He said that “It is an open secret that those who are big and rich people, who are contractors, doctors, engineers, IAS, IPS and big people associated with judiciary also drink alcohol after 10 pm, but the world knows about them. Can’t know.”

He had come to Bagaha on Wednesday to attend the National Council meeting of his party. Said that “I have told the poor to learn from the elders, that’s why you get caught while roaming around drunk.”

The former chief minister also offered advice, saying, “Poo in limited quantities like older people drink. You start walking around the crossroads after drinking and that’s why you are caught. Learn from elders and go to sleep after drinking.” Said that nowadays those who drink 250 ml, 100 ml and 50 ml are also caught and sent to jail.

After the prohibition of liquor in Bihar, the business of spurious liquor increased rapidly there. People secretly started making, selling and drinking alcohol. Since the quality of this type of liquor is not taken care of, it often proves to be fatal. Same is happening in Bihar also. Starting from a day before Diwali, till now more than thirty people have died due to drinking spurious liquor there.

People can often be seen roaming freely in the state drunk and intoxicated. The opposition parties have been alleging for a long time that there is a lot of liquor business going on in connivance with the administration.