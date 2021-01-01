Bihar: Four arrested as Munger Girl killed in ‘Human Sacrifice ritual’, says Police

An eight-year-old was allegedly sacrificed to protect the unborn child. His eye was even broken for the talisman. The police have arrested four people on the bust of the case.

This sensational case is of Munger in Bihar. Police said on Monday (August 9, 2021) that the eight-year-old was allegedly murdered as part of a human sacrifice ritual told by a local mystic. The girl’s body was found on the banks of the Ganges in Munger district on August 5. However, the family members of the victim alleged that the daughter was murdered after the rape, while the police said that the post-mortem did not confirm rape. The four people arrested by the police have been accused of kidnapping and murder. Munger SP JJ Reddy told reporters, “Parvez Alam, who describes himself as a tantrik, had told local villager Dilip Kumar Choudhary that he would have to sacrifice a girl to protect his wife’s unborn child.”

Choudhary, one of the four accused, has four children and wanted a fifth child. For this he came in contact with Alam, who is a resident of Khagaria district. According to Choudhury’s claim, Alam had demanded the eyes of a 10-year-old boy or girl from him, so that he could prepare a “sacred” amulet for the woman from that minor’s blood and eyes. Chief accused Dilip told the police that they carried out the incident on the behest of Alam.

The other two accused are Tanveer Alam and Dashrath Kumar, who were accompanying Alam and Choudhary, police said. The girl, a Class III student, went missing on the evening of August 4, while her body was found the next day on the banks of the Ganges. Police said that Chaudhary, Tanveer and Dashrath had caught the girl when she was returning home after giving food to the fisherman’s father.

The trio dragged him inside the brick kiln and then beat him up. Later, he slit his throat and broke one eye. According to the police, the girl’s body also had injury marks, which initially suggested that she had been raped. The SP said that the police have sent blood-stained clothes and a pendant for forensic examination. According to Reddy, rape has not been confirmed in the medical report.





