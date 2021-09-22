Bihar Government Jobs: Bihar SSC Jobs 2021: Applicable to Bihar Government Jobs for Graduate, Mine Inspector Posts – Bihar SSC Recruitment 2021 for Mine Inspector Posts, Check Government Job Details

BSSC Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

100 vacancies for the post of Mine Inspector (MI).

Bihar SSC Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued notification for recruitment of Mining Inspector post 2021 (Bihar SSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2021). This is a golden opportunity for graduate candidates to get government jobs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in.



Online applications for government jobs in Bihar have started from September 20, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply till October 20, 2021 by carefully reading the following important information. The direct link of BSSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (Bihar SSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 100 posts of Mines Inspector will be filled through this recruitment drive (BSSC MI Recruitment 2021). These 41 posts are reserved for General Category, BC – 11 posts, EBC – 19 posts, EWS – 10 posts, OBC Women – 03 posts, SC – 15 posts and ST – 01 posts. Of the total posts, 35 per cent are reserved for women.

Educational Qualification

Must have a Diploma in Mining and Mining Survey from an institution recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education. Or a degree in geology from any recognized university.

Age limit

Applicants age minimum 21 years and maximum general category (male) – 37 years, general category (female) – 40 years, OBC (female and male) – 40 years and SC / ST (female and female) on 01 August 2019. Male) Age should not be more than 42 years.

Application fee

General / OBC / EWS: Rs

SC / ST: Rs

All categories Bihar domicile women: Rs

Pay the exam fee only by debit card / credit card / net banking fee mode.

Bihar SSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of written test. In which objective type questions will be asked from general knowledge, mining and mining survey or geology and mining laws and policies of India. The exam will be of three hours in different shifts. Each paper in the exam will have 100 marks (300 marks).

Pay scale

Salary under Pay Band – 2 will be Rs. 9300 to 34800, Grade Pay – Rs. 4200.

Bihar SSC Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website