Bihar Government Jobs: Government Jobs 2021

Recruitment for the post of WCDC Bihar Counselor.

Apply online by October 29.

Bihar WCDC Recruitment 2021, Government Jobs 2021: The Women and Child Development Corporation (WCDC), Bihar has invited applications for the post of Counselor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of WDCC at wdc.bih.nic.in. The application process has started from October 7.



WCDC has issued notification under its flagship program “Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Yojana”. WCDC provides institutional and legal assistance to women and children in various acts and legislation, by raising awareness, bringing sexual concerns into the mainstream. Candidates preparing for government jobs (government jobs 2021) can apply online for recruitment in Bihar on or before October 29.

Bihar WCDC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Information (Bihar WCDC Vacancy 2021 Details)

There is a good chance of getting government jobs in Bihar through this recruitment drive. A total of 213 vacancies for counselors will be filled here. These include 84 posts in the general category, 21 posts in EWS, 26 posts in BC, 38 posts in EBC, 35 posts in SC, 03 posts in ST and 6 reserved posts in BC. Please note that all positions are reserved for women only.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a degree in Psychology or Sociology. In addition, at least 2 years of work experience in a government or private organization is required. Bachelor of Laws (BA LLB) will be preferred.

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Salary (Pay Scale)

Eligible candidates will be given EPF benefit with a salary scale of Rs. 15000 per month after appointment as per WCDC rules.

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

-40 years for unreserved / EWS / BC / EBC / BC (female)

For SC / ST – 42 years

WCDC Bihar Recruitment 2021 Notification

WCDC Vacancy Notice 03_2021

