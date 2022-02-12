Bihar Government Jobs: SHSB Bihar CHO Vacancies 2022: Bumper Government Jobs in Bihar, more than 4000 vacancies for officer posts, find out the salary – to fill more than 4000 vacancies shsb Bihar Cho Recruitment 2022, Check Government Job Details

State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has issued notification for Community Health Officer Recruitment 2022 under National Health Mission (NHM). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of SHSB, statehealthsocietybihar.org. Applications will be accepted online. More than 4000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.Candidates preparing for government jobs in Bihar have a good opportunity to participate in the Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022 process. However, the recruitment will be done on contract basis. Online application filling has started from 11th February. Eligible candidates can apply till 6 pm on March 3, 2022. Below is the direct link of Bihar NHM CHO job notification.

Bihar NHM CHO Vacancies 2022 Details: See details of vacancies here

A total of 4050 vacancies will be filled on contract basis through Bihar HHM CHO Recruitment 2022 campaign. Of these, 936 seats are reserved for UR, 499 for UR (female), 556 for MBC, 238 for MBC (female), 276 for BC, 143 for BC, 692 for SC, 214 for SC, 24 for ST and 24 seats are reserved for ST women. , 11 seats for ST women, 104 seats for WBC, 250 seats for EWS and 107 seats for EWS women candidates.

Who can apply?

Must have completed a new GNM or B.Sc nursing course. Or working regular staff nurse GNM / B.Sc nursing or working contract staff nurse GNM / B.Sc nursing. On the other hand, if we talk about age limit, the maximum age limit for candidates in general and EWS category is up to 42 years, general and EWS (female) / BC / MBC (male and female) up to 45 years. And for SC or ST candidates. Age should not be more than 47 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

This is the pay scale.

State Health Society Bihar CHO salary is Rs 25,000 per month and performance based incentive is up to Rs 15000 per month.

SHSB CHO Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of computer based examination. The minimum qualifying marks in CBT will be 30% of the total.

Bihar HHM CHO Recruitment 2022 Notification