Bihar I Sarpanch Why authority: Bihar May Panch and Sarpanch Why authority Village garbage key details Bihar Panchayat Election School: Can Sarpanch send anyone to jail? Learn the complete details of village waste

The notification for Gram Panchayat elections in Bihar was issued on Tuesday. In addition, the Model Code of Conduct was implemented in the constituencies of Panchayat elections (Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021). State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad said that the state panchayat elections will be held in 11 phases. For the first time in Bihar, EVM will be used in Panchayat elections. In the Panchayat elections, voting will be held for six posts of Chief, Panch, Sarpanch, Ward Member, Panchayat Samiti Member and Zilla Parishad Member.Panchayat elections are a platform in which the general public is directly involved. This election is considered the primary school of the parliamentary system. The youth of the village also try their luck in this election. The biggest thing is that the people of the village have a direct relationship with the winning candidates in this election. Therefore, Navbharat Times.com is running a series in which you are given detailed information about the rights and working methods of all the posts related to Bihar Panchayat. In this story we will talk about village garbage, sarpanch and punch.

What is a gram waste, sarpanch and panch in Bihar?

Bihar is probably the only state where provision has been made to set up a village court under Section 90 of the Bihar Panchayat Raj Act, 2006. Village waste has been prepared in all the panchayats. Voters coming under the Panchayat elect the Panch and Sarpanch to run the village court.

Village Kachri has been set up to make the life of the villagers happy and harmonious. In the village court, the people of the village get justice easily without any confusion and hassle, without any unnecessary expense, with the help of the people’s representatives elected from their faith.

In the village court of each panchayat, a bench is constituted with a total of five members including four panches and sarpanches. It is the responsibility of the sarpanch and the umpire to conduct the case amicably after filing the suit. In the absence of amicable settlement, the bench may inquire and announce its decision.

Under which section the village court can give punishment

Sections 140, 142, 143, 145, 147, 151, 153, 160, 172, 174, 178, 179, 269, 277, 283, 285, 286, 289, 290 Court under the criminal jurisdiction of the village, 294 (A), 332 , 334, 336, 341, 352, 356, 357, 374, 403, 426, 428, 430, 447, 448, 502, 504, 506 and 510. Right to Hear and Judge.

The sarpanch cannot send anyone to jail

After hearing the criminal cases, the village court has the power to impose a fine of up to Rs 1,000. But the village court does not have the power to impose imprisonment.



Can Sarpanch and Panch settle property disputes?

Can the decision of the village court be challenged in court?

An appeal against any order or decision of the Village Court Bench shall be filed within 30 days after the order is passed before the full Bench of the Village Court, which shall have a quorum of 7 arbitrators. The order against the decision of the full bench of the rural court will be filed within 30 days of the passing of the order before the junior judge in civil cases and before the district and session judges in criminal cases.

How does the village court work in conjunction with the police station?

If any offense is heard by a village court bench under section 113, every information given to the police station officer will be reported to the village court bench within whose jurisdiction the crime has taken place, such information on receipt. Will be delivered within 15 days.

That is, in the case of the jurisdiction of the village courts, the mechanism for resolving them by the village courts is ensured by the police instead of taking action by the police.

At any stage of any case pending before the Magistrate’s or Munsif’s Court, if it is found that the case is a Tribal by the Bench of the Village Court, the concerned Court shall immediately transfer such case or suit to the Village Court, as it were. Necessary instructions have been given to the police department from the police headquarters to cooperate with the village garbage.

