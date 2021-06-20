Bihar Inter Admission 2021 online admission last date announced

Bihar Inter Admission 2021: The cutoff for every school and college has been released. A student can fill the name of 20 colleges or schools as an option.

Bihar Inter Admission 2021: After the weakening of the second wave of Corona epidemic, the process for enrollment in Inter Colleges has started in Bihar. For admission in Inter, students will be able to apply online till 28 June 2021. This year students have the option to apply online only for admission. Around 14 lakh 14 thousand students have passed in high school this year. After applying, students will be able to take admission on the basis of cutoff. Instructions have already been issued in this regard by the Bihar Board.

Select school and college on the basis of cutoff

Students will have to provide 10th admit card / mark sheet, Aadhar card, photo, sign, email id and mobile number to enroll. The school and college can be selected by looking at the cutoff marks. The cutoff for each school and college is given. A student can fill the name of 20 colleges or schools as an option in the application form.

Read More: CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria: Supreme Court approves CBSE’s formula, gives instructions to decide 3 things

Admission will be done on 17.2 lakh seats

This time in Bihar, there will be admission on 17 lakh two thousand seats in intermediate. This instruction has been issued by the board that before choosing the option of any school, the students should check the cutoff of the previous year there. A fee of Rs 350 has been fixed by the Bihar Board for admission in Inter. Students will have to pay the same at the time of filling the online form. For this, students can pay through net banking, credit or debit card. The board has selected 6102 Vasudha centers for online application.

Read More: TS CET Exam Date 2021: TS CET Revised Exam Date Released, Check Here

Web Title: Bihar Inter Admission 2021 Online Admission Last Date Announced