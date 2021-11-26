Bihar, Jharkhand and UP are the poorest states of the country – NITI Aayog’s Poverty Index showed the mirror to the leaders

In India’s Multidimensional Poverty Index, three things have been given equal attention. Including health, education and standard of living.

According to a new report by NITI Aayog, Bihar, Jharkhand and UP are the poorest states in the country. Puducherry has the lowest poverty among the union territories. Among the states, Kerala tops this report.

Whatever the governments of Bihar, Jharkhand and UP may claim, but the Poverty Index of NITI Aayog has acted as a mirror to these states. According to this report, Bihar has the highest poverty in India. Bihar’s 51.91 percent population is poor, followed by Jharkhand 42.16 percent and Uttar Pradesh 37.79 percent. Madhya Pradesh ranks fourth with 36.65 percent poverty, while Meghalaya ranks fifth with 32.67 percent.

While talking about the lowest poverty in India, Kerala tops it with 0.71 percent. While Goa is second with 3.76 percent, Sikkim is at third place with 3.82 percent. In Tamil Nadu 4.89 percent and in Punjab 5.59 percent people are poor.

According to the report, India’s National Multidimensional Poverty Index is based on a globally accepted and robust methodology developed by the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). In this, many things have been taken into account to measure poverty.

According to the information, three things have been given equal attention in the Multidimensional Poverty Index of India. Including health, education and standard of living. These are represented by 12 indicators such as nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, antenatal care, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, property and bank accounts.

Commenting on this, Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, said in his proposal – “The development of India’s National Multidimensional Poverty Index is an important contribution towards establishing a public policy tool. It monitors multidimensional poverty”.

Rajeev Kumar further said that this report of the country’s first National Multidimensional Poverty Index measure is based on the reference period of the National Family Health Survey 2015-16.