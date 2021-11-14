Bihar: Journalist who exposed the hoaxes of hospitals murdered, half-burnt body thrown on the roadside

Sensation has spread after the murder of a journalist in Madhubani, Bihar. The body of a 22-year-old journalist and RTI activist was found on the roadside on Friday evening. The body was burnt and thrown. The name of the journalist was Avinash Jha, who used to work in a local news portal. Recently, he had uploaded a post regarding rigging in a private hospital. He was missing since then.

According to locals, several clinics and private hospitals were cracked down on Avinash’s reporting. Many of those hospitals were closed and some had to pay fines. It is said that to stop the reports, not only did he keep getting threats, but he was also offered big money at times.

His house is near Lohia Chowk in Benipatti. According to the CCTV installed at the house, he was last seen on Tuesday night. Around 9 o’clock in the night, he was walking near the house and talking on the mobile. It was also seen in the CCTV footage that he went several times to his clinic which is on the same lane.

