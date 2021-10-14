Bihar Kanya Utthan Yojana Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana Application Form Pdf Notification

Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana implemented by the Bihar State Government, the State Government is working fast to provide the remaining pending amount to the applicant girl students at the earliest. The government is also working on the online option to implement the scheme smoothly. And for the coming session, the government Bihar Kanya Utthan Yojana Under this, the government has sanctioned Rs 300 crore to about 1.20 lakh girl students, for which applications will be invited soon. As soon as the results of Magadha and Patliputra University are out, girls will be able to apply for it.

Under the state government-sponsored Kanya Utthan Yojana, online applications can be started for Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana to get the benefits of Nitish Sarkar Yojana on time and in a proper way. It is to be known that under this scheme, the state government of Bihar provides an amount of Rs 25000 to the girl students on passing graduation. For this scheme, the state government is going to distribute the amount soon as promised to the girl students for the payment of their earlier dues. There is a lot of potential to grow up to 1.3 lakhs. The process of implementing the scheme online, in which detailed information related to the scheme is being provided from online submission of application form.

The Kanya Utthan Yojana announced by the Bihar government, under which the girl students of Bihar state who get a bachelor’s degree from the state, will be provided an amount of Rs 25000 as assistance. Girls eligible for the scheme can apply for assistance by reading the terms related to it (declared on the website). Application forms can be filled online on the website of Social Welfare Department. The applicant student should have the necessary documents such as graduation mark sheet / degree.

Virgo uplift Plan Of for mandatory qualification –

Applicant must be a native of Bihar state

The student should have passed graduation from any university / institute in the state of Bihar.

The girl student should be from poor house

There should not be any government job at home

Plan Of under Amount Of Receipt–

An amount of Rs 25000 will be distributed by the state government to the girl students applying under Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana. The government has announced Rs 300 crore in the 2019 budget level.

Department’s website – www.socialwelfare.bih.nic.in