Bihar May Behd Kam Dam May Khariden Car: Bihar May Kam Dum May Kharid Sakenge Luxury Car Tapad Vibhag Karega Gadian Ki Auction: Vehicles caught in liquor smuggling will be auctioned, expensive cars can be obtained at cheaper rates!

If you are thinking of buying an expensive vehicle at an affordable price, get ready. In fact, the excise department has made special preparations in Gopalganj, Bihar. The department will auction the vehicles seized under the Bihar Excise Act, liquor ban. The auction of these vehicles will run from October 25 to October 27. The excise department has also issued a notice in this regard.In fact, alcohol is banned in Bihar and during this period vehicles from which liquor was being smuggled have been confiscated under the Alcohol Act. Now the department has drawn up a plan for their auction. Excise Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said 382 vehicles have been seized in the district in the last few months. Which includes many luxury cars, motorcycles, buses and trucks. A list of these vehicles has been compiled.

The auction will run from October 25 to 27

According to the production superintendent, the auction process for these vehicles will now start from October 25. The auction will run for three days. Anyone can participate in the auction, he said. The seized vehicles have been kept at the Balthari checkpost.

Anyone can see before buying a car

Besides, vehicles are seized in all the police stations in the district. Excise Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said the vehicles could be seen by anyone before the auction. The vehicles included in the auction will be auctioned in the same condition.