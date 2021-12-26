Bihar Minister Samrat Chaudhary Slams Tejashwi Yadav Says RJD Don’t Worry Caste Census After Exogamous Marriage

Bihar government minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary said that RJD should drop the demand of conducting census on the basis of caste after breaking caste by marrying its leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar government minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary said on Saturday that the RJD should drop the demand for caste-based census to be conducted after breaking caste and marrying its leader Tejashwi Yadav. Chaudhary is a minister in the Panchayati Raj Department in the Nitish Kumar government of the state. He said that rather Tejashwi Yadav should be asked which community he belongs to – his parents or his wife.

The Bihar government minister made this remark in reference to Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav’s recent marriage to his childhood friend Rachael Iris. Rachael has changed her name to Rajshree after marriage. Choudhary made the remarks when he was questioned about the differences between his party and Chief Minister Kumar’s JDU over caste-based census.

It is noteworthy that the state legislature has twice passed resolutions demanding a census on the basis of caste, which was also supported by the members of the BJP, but the party is facing an uncomfortable situation after the refusal by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Kumar had met the prime minister a few months back on the same issue along with a delegation that also included Tejashwi Yadav. During this, he had expressed his desire to have a census on the basis of caste in the state.

Choudhary said he was of the opinion that the BJP and JD(U) would take a decision on the issue as both were partners in power. “Well, the princes of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have broken the caste wall. That’s why their parties should not worry about the caste census.