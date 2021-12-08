Bihar: Names of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath in the list of vaccinations, many well-known faces of Bollywood also included

In this case, an FIR has been registered at Tekri police station on the written complaint of Gaya Civil Surgeon Arvind Kumar. After registering the case, the police has started its investigation.

The fraud in the investigation and vaccination of corona in Bihar is not taking its name to stop. The latest case is from Gaya district where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren are among those ‘vaccinated’ for COVID-19.

Apart from these, the names of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and state Health Minister Mangal Pandey have also been recorded as those who took the first dose of the vaccine in the district. In a similar case of fraud, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and actress Priyanka Chopra were shown as vaccine beneficiaries at a community health center in Bihar’s Arwal district.

In this case, an FIR has been registered at Tekri police station on the written complaint of Gaya Civil Surgeon Arvind Kumar. According to the IANS report, the civil surgeon said, “We have received information that the names of some leaders were included in the data of those who took the first dose of corona at the Alipore Health Center under Tekri police station area of ​​Gaya. In this case we have registered a case against three unknown people. Three phone numbers have been mentioned in the list of beneficiaries, we have noted down those numbers as well.”

One number from Jammu and Kashmir, two others closed

He said that one of these numbers is from Jammu and Kashmir while two other numbers are switched off, due to which the information about its location could not be found at the moment. He further added, “In the initial investigation, the mobile number of ANM Usha Kumari was entered as User ID and Password on the COVID Vaccination Portal for COVID Vaccination. That mobile number was used by some people to upload the names of prominent leaders of the country.”

