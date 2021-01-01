Bihar News: 5 girls drowned in Bihar Motihari lost their lives to save each other

Motihari

Five girls drowned in a water-filled pit near Ramgarhwa police station in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Tuesday. All the bodies have been pulled out of the water. There was only one commotion in the area after the accident.

A police official said that five girls had gone to Shivpur Veerata village to graze goats. While grazing, the goat went to bathe in a pit filled with water on the edge of a pond. Meanwhile, a girl’s leg slipped, causing her to sink into deep water. To save her, all the girls jumped into the deep water one by one and all five drowned.

Upon learning of the incident, local police and block personnel rushed to the spot and with the help of locals, the bodies were pulled out of the water. The deceased have been identified as Seema Kumari (8) and Kaushalya Kumari (10), Bhikhar Mahato alias Krishna Mahato, Sugi Kumari (12), daughter of Awadhesh Mahato, Sangeeta Kumari (10) and Ramgarhwa police station in-charge Santosh Kumar. Daughter of Ramesh Mahato. Badri Mahato’s daughter Shobha Kumari (12) was born. Mourning has spread in the village after the incident.



The villagers told the media that all the girls in the house had gone to graze goats in the western part of the village. There is water all around due to floods and rains. The girls went to bathe in the pool to eat the goat. A baby goat was grazing near the pond. According to him, Sugi Kumari started drowning while taking a bath. When Sarita went to rescue him, she too started drowning in the swampy soil of the lake. Five girls drowned while rescuing each other.

