Bihar News: A Bihar youth got married to a shemale in Siwan

When she fell in love with the eunuch, the young man married her and married her. The case belongs to Langadpura village of Marwa police station. Vikas Rajbhar from this village is married to Kinnar. In fact, the eunuch she is married to is Riteish Dev, a resident of this village. Riteish works in a dance group in Mirganj in Gopalganj district.It is said that Vikas married Riteish in Mirganj. The video of this wedding is going very viral on social media. The video clearly shows that the marriage is taking place with full ceremony. In which fellow eunuchs are also present.

In Marwa, both of them were hanging together, here love blossomed

Vikas and Riteish are both from the same village. In the past, both of them used to do business by handcarts around Marwa. From here, love blossomed between the two. After some time, Riteish went to a dance group in Mirganj. After this, Vikas did not feel alone. He went here too. Where the two began to live together.

The family is not ready to keep the daughter-in-law

Vikas and Riteish’s marriage has been a topic of discussion in the area. After the marriage, when Vikas reached home with his impotent wife, the family members did not allow him to enter the house. The family is against this marriage. So Vikas and Riteish are adamant on their decision. They say you live together wherever you live.