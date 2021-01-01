Bihar News: Ara police sent a woman to jail for killing her husband along with her boyfriend

Chandan Kumar, Arra

The mother of four was so overwhelmed by love that she murdered her husband along with her boyfriend. After the murder, the accused wife started making noise that a thief was coming in the house. The deceased was identified as Paramatma Bind alias Guddu, a resident of Chhinegaon Tola. He used to work as a bricklayer.

… The boyfriend came into the house as a thief

Guddu, a resident of Chhinegaon Tola village in Sinha OP area, ate his usual meal and slept at home. He was then murdered the night before. Upon receiving the news of the murder, police from Sinha, Krishnagarh and Badhra police stations rushed to the spot and started unraveling the mystery. According to police, black marks were visible on the neck of the deceased. At first glance, the police suspected that the thief had entered the house and caused the incident. At 11-12 at night the wife of the deceased made a noise as thieves broke into the house and the thieves killed my husband. But it was not digestible. When the police conducted a rigorous interrogation of the deceased’s wife, the whole secret was revealed.

What did the accused woman tell the police?

However, Lalsa Devi, wife of the deceased, was later brought to Badhra police station for questioning on suspicion. Where the mystery of the murder was revealed during the interrogation. Police then sent Lalsa Devi to jail. Lalsa Devi and Guddu Kumar have four children. The woman told police that she had known Ajit Yadav, a resident of Birampur Kritpura village in Gidha OP (Koilwar police station) area, for 5 years. He has a love affair and it happened to him last night. Another person was present along with her boyfriend in the murder. She had called her boyfriend home on Tuesday night. Another man came with him. Whom she did not recognize. Both reached his wife at the deceased’s home. This incident happened after that. The arrested woman Lalsa Devi revealed this to the police.

‘My son-in-law killed my son’

Tunia Devi, the mother of the deceased Guddu Kumar, cried and said that her daughter-in-law was not well. She is the daughter of Dwarka Bind, a resident of Rauja in Saran district. With whom his son was married. Birampur fled to her boyfriend’s house 6 months ago. In which the Panchayat then returned to Chhenigaon. He called his boyfriend home and put my son to sleep. He has four children. One son and three daughters. All the families were living in the village. His son worked as a bricklayer to support the family. Bhojpur SP Vinay Tiwari said the accused wife has been arrested in connection with her husband’s murder. Police are conducting raids to arrest her boyfriend and he too will be caught soon.

