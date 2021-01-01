Bihar News Ara Suspended DSP Pankaj Rawat along with sand mafia EOU team raided houses in Patna Nalanda and Danapur

Pranay Raj, Nalanda

In Bihar, the problem of officials made of sand is going to increase. The Financial Crimes Unit has expedited the investigation. Arra’s suspended DSPs, Pankaj Rawat, Shri Krishnapuri in Patna, Nasariganj in Danapur and his ancestral residences in Hilsa in Nalanda were raided.

Raids at the ancestral residence of the suspended DSP

The ancestral residence of suspended DSP Pankaj Rawat in the sand mining case at Hilsa was raided. The Financial Crimes Unit (EOU) team searched the homes of family members. The team had earlier visited the house of Mian Bigha Mohalla. After questioning the family, she reached her house in Darogakuan mohalla along with her half-brother Awadhesh Rawat. People asked one by one. DSP Pankaj Kumar Rawat has been suspended in the sand case, DN Paswan said. Prior to the suspension, there was an SDPO in Ara Sadar. A case of disproportionate assets has been filed against him in the EOU. In this case, the evidence is being sought as per the court order.

EOU claims of unaccounted assets

The team claimed he had unequal assets. On condition of anonymity, a team official said that Pankaj Kumar Rawat’s horoscope was also checked during the investigation into the sand case. Evidence was gathered by interrogating people from all the places they were posting. Meanwhile, the names of several relatives and friends who used to deal with Pankaj Rawat have also come to light. Although nothing was found in the hills during the investigation, some evidence will certainly be found in the coming days. Authorities claim to have found evidence of property in Faridabad, apart from two shops at Shatabdi Mall in Saguna Mor, Patna, and a house in Pataliputra.

Pankaj Rawat is a resident of Mian Bigha in Hilsa.

After being suspended in the sand case, DSP Pankaj Kumar Rawat suddenly came to light. He is the son of Rajendra Rawat, a resident of Mian Bigha village in Hilsa block. Before he was suspended, only a few people in the Hills knew about him. Pankaj Rawat, son of Rajendra Rawat, a retired railway engineer, used to visit Hilsa from time to time. Apart from close relatives in the hills, he only met and talked to fast friends. Very few people know him in Hilsa.

Allegation of making property out of sand during Arrat deployment

Pankaj Kumar Rawat, a resident of Mian Bigha in Hills, was posted as ADCPO at Arra. Meanwhile, a team from the Economic Crimes Unit was conducting an in-depth probe into white-collar people involved in the illegal trade of sand across Bihar, as per the government’s instructions. During the investigation, the involvement of 43 officers, including two SPs, in the illegal sand business was revealed. The government suspended the officers. These officers included DSP Pankaj Kumar Rawat.