Bihar News: Backward Class Census is not possible in 2021, Modi conveys message to Nitish through Supreme Court

Through the Supreme Court, the central government has sent a clear message to Bihar that a caste census is not possible. Recently, Chief Minister Nitish and Leader of the Opposition Tejaswi Yadav along with a delegation demanded a caste census.

On a petition by the Maharashtra government, the Center requested the Supreme Court not to direct the census of OBC population separately in the 2021 census. Regarding OBC reservation, caste census data was demanded in the petition. On Thursday, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in the matter. The central government said the available census details related to caste were not reliable. Not suitable for any kind of reservation, employment or local elections based on caste related census records.

In the Supreme Court, the central government also opposed the demand to include the caste census in the 2021 census. The central government said a list of questions for the census has already been prepared. In any case, the decision not to include caste in the census is a strategic matter.

What will Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav do now?

The Centre’s current role in the Supreme Court is considered important as a ten-party delegation from Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All of them demanded a caste census. Nitish Kumar has stated many times that he is waiting for the reply of the Central Government. Nitish Kumar did not get a straight answer, but the government’s role in the Supreme Court made it clear that it was not in the mood to conduct an ethnic census. Bihar BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has also made statements in favor of the caste census several times.

In the petition, the Maharashtra government requested the Center and other concerned officials to make public the socio-economic caste census (SECC) 2011 data related to Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He told the court that despite repeated requests, it was not provided. On this, the Center said that the raw data is technically flawed. Incredible and not usable. Setting quotas in jobs is useless for admission to educational institutions or for elections. Therefore, it has been decided not to make it official. The next hearing in the case is set for October 26.