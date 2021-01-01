Bihar News: Bhojpur sand mafia attacks again, two policemen injured

Highlights Sand mafia attacks police in Bhojpur

The vehicles seized by the mafia were taken away

Two policemen were seriously injured in the attack

Chandan Kumar, Arra

Sandesh police station in Bhojpur district was once again attacked by sand mafia. The case relates to the Nasratpur sand dune. Police had received information that illegal excavations were being carried out there. Police arrived and seized two vehicles involved in sand mining and brought them to the police station. Meanwhile, the sand mafia, armed with hundreds of sticks, attacked the police.

In the message, the sand mafia attacked the police

Two policemen have been seriously injured in a sand mafia attack. Who was sent to Ara Sadar Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the seized vehicles were hijacked by the sand mafia. The roots of the sand mafia in Bhojpur district are so strong that the administration cannot do anything it wants. Despite the ban on sand mining, illegal mining is taking place. In Nasratpur village, there have been several clashes with the police in the past. After the incident, a large number of police forces have been sent from the Bhojpur district headquarters and efforts are underway to nab the accused.



In Tarari, a married woman was strangled to death

A woman was strangled to death in Saidanpur Tola village in Tarari police station area of ​​Bhojpur district. The incident has caused a stir in the village and the area. Upon receiving the information, the local police reached the spot. According to information received, the deceased was identified as Umravati Devi, 25-year-old wife of Om Prakash Yadav alias Sudama Yadav, a resident of Saidanpur village. Here, the deceased’s uncle Krishna Singh said that Lalan Singh, a resident of Hardia village in Tarari police station area, had married his daughter Umravati Devi to Om Prakash Yadav alias Sudama Yadav, a resident of Saidanpur Tola village in the same police station area, ten years ago. Complete Hindu rituals. Currently, the entire family of the deceased lives in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Death due to wall collapse in Behiya

Lalji Deva, 50, died in Jogibir village of Kamariyav panchayat in Behiya block. While the cattle were being taken out of the Kutch house, the rain-damaged house suddenly collapsed and they were buried in it. By the time people close to him pulled him out, he was already dead. The condition of the family members is critical. Upon receiving the information, the police of the local police station reached and took necessary action.