Bihar News: Bhojpur women demand change for polling for second phase on Bihar Panchayat Election Jitiya day

Elections have started in Bihar to form a village government. Elections will start from the second phase in Bhojpur district. Voting is taking place on September 29 in the Piro block of the district. Jitia vows are also celebrated on the same day.With elections taking place on the day of Jitiya Vrata, women are facing a double crisis. Jatia vow is very important for every mother. The mother fasts on this date for the longevity of her child. Keeps fast. On the day of this vrata, every mother prays 24 hours without water and water. This tradition has been going on for centuries. There is little hope that mothers will be able to vote that day. Women voters have begun to raise their voices to change the polling date. She will not be able to vote by fasting and fasting. In such a situation many women will have to be deprived of the right to vote even if they do not want to.

There are a total of 22 panchayats in Piro block

There are a total of 22 panchayats in Piro block. In such a situation, elections will be held for the posts of 22 Chiefs, 22 Sarpanchs, 22 Panchayat Samiti members, a large number of Ward Members, Panchs and Zilla Parishads. In which 289 booths have been set up. A total of one thousand six thousand 6 voters are women voters, who will exercise their right to vote. There is a rare coincidence in the Jitiya Vrata of this time. So that all mothers would like to observe this vow.



A letter will be written to the Election Commission

Mahant of Shri Laxminarayan Mandir Sonvarsh Dham, famous saint Swami Ranganathacharya ji Maharaj said that this time the festival will be completed in a rare moment. This will make all mothers observe this vow. For every mother her child is no less than a priceless gift. Anju Devi, a resident of Piro, says about voting on the day of victory that there is no festival bigger than this for our women. So we will not be able to vote because we fasted that day. The Election Commission should change the polling date. At the same time, Rajeya Panchayat chief Suchitra Devi says she will write a letter to the Election Commission seeking an extension of the date. Slowly but surely women are starting to raise their voices about it.

