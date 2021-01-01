Bihar News: Bihar Chhapra JDU leader Scorpio was stolen from his house BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal’s son

The Scorpio stolen from the house of JDU leader Kameshwar Singh in Chapra was seized from Karnataka. Janardan Singh Sigriwal, son of BJP MP from Maharajganj, has been accused of using the vehicle. However, MPs have denied the allegations.

JDU leader’s scorpion found in Karnataka

Saran’s SP Santosh Kumar has confessed to the recovery of Scorpio from Karnataka. He has not yet spoken to the media about the allegations against the MP’s son. Simply stated that the correct information will be given only after the check. As soon as the Saran police confiscated the car and exposed the case, the discussion market heated up in the political corridor.

FIR lodged in car theft case

JD (U) leader Kameshwar Singh, who is contesting the Assembly elections, had on August 22 lodged a case of vehicle theft at the Mashrak police station. In the complaint, he had said that a Scorpio car worth more than Rs 20 lakh had been stolen from his residence in Gopalwadi village. Whose number is BR 04 PA 5356. Unidentified persons were accused in this FIR. SI Arun Prakash was given the responsibility of investigating the case.

BJP MP Sigriwal’s son accused

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was used by the son of BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal from Maharajganj. It was later revealed that Scorpio is not in Bihar but in Karnataka. While inspecting the place, it was found that the stolen Scorpio was parked in Rajaji Nagar near Jayanagar police station in Bangalore. The vehicle is registered in the name of Sanjay Singh, son of JDU leader Kameshwar Singh. When it was learned that Scorpio was in Karnataka, Sanjay Mashrak went to Bangalore with the police.

‘My son is studying medicine in Mysore’

When Rajaji Nagar Mashraq police reached the Vijayanagar police station area, the vehicle was parked unauthorized by Dr Sachin Kundra’s agency. Then the car was brought to the roof. When the media asked MP Sigriwal about the allegations against his son, he said the allegations were baseless. However, the MP said for sure that his son studies medicine in Mysore and not in Bangalore.

Baseless allegations under conspiracy- Sigriwal

Maharajganj BJP MP Sigriwal told media that Kameshwar Singh had given the vehicle on August 17 last year during the election campaign. Now baseless allegations are being made under the conspiracy. There is also talk of Scorpio being sent to Karnataka instead of returning JDU leader Kameshwar Singh after the election campaign.