Bihar News: Bihar Chief Minister Janata Darbar was shown Tejaswi said that JDU MLA Rinku Singh is saving on CM.

Highlights Tejaswi called Nitish Kumar’s public court a fraud

The JDU MLA was rescued on the instructions of the Chief Minister – Tejaswi

The woman accused JDU MLA Rinku Singh of murder

Patna

Nitish Kumar resumed the Janata Darbar to bring justice to the common man. Many people come with their problems. But Opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav did not like it, calling it a hoax.

What did Tejaswi Yadav say in the tweet?

Bihar Opposition Leader Tejaswi Yadav said in his tweet, ‘Nitishji’s betrayal of public court. 1. No action has been taken against JDU MLA Rinku Singh, accused of killing former Zilla Parishad, in 7 months. He was rescued by the police on the instructions of the Chief Minister. 2. His wife reached the CM’s public court, the CM sent the petitioner back to the same police. Understand the chronology.

What did the woman complain to the CM?

In fact, last Monday, a complainant named Kumud Verma came to the Janata Darbar from Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran. She appealed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take action in her husband’s murder case. She said her husband was killed by JDU MLA Rinku Singh. An FIR was also lodged but police are not taking action. After hearing Kumud’s statement, Chief Minister Nitish referred the matter to DGP SK Singhal.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Darbar: Sir! ‘JDU MLA Rinku Singh killed my husband, give me justice’

What has MLA Rinku got to do with it?

Kumud Verma’s husband Dayanand Verma, who had reached the Chief Minister’s Janata Darbar to lodge a complaint, was killed near Sirisia Chowk of Naurangia police station in West Champaran. The FIR states that there were some disputes between her husband and Shakeel Mian. Shakeel Mian then arrived on February 14 with MLA Rinku Singh and others and shot dead her husband, Dayanand Verma. Who died during treatment.