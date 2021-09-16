Bihar News: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is celebrating PM Modi’s birthday and JDU MP Giridhari Yadav attacked BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is making mega preparations to make Prime Minister Modi’s birthday special. The entire government is busy making September 17 memorable. At the same time, Bank’s JDU MP Girdhari Yadav has stated that the BJP does not want to develop Bihar.

Preparing to make PM Modi’s birthday special

Four days ago, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday would be specially celebrated. A special vaccination campaign will be conducted on September 17. People will be vaccinated to save a large number from corona. This will give impetus to more than 6 crore vaccination campaigns in 6 months.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that a special vaccination campaign will be launched in Bihar on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

What did JDU MP Giridhari say about BJP?

On the other hand, the statement of Giridhari Yadav, a Banka MP from JDU and BJP, has created a new controversy. He has made big allegations against the BJP and the Narendra Modi government at the Center. Giridhari Yadav has said that BJP does not want development of Bihar. It just means taking the opinion of the people of the state. A video of JDU MPs has gone viral, which RJD has shared on social media.

RJD scoffs at the NDA through Giridhari

RJD has questioned the NDA while sharing a video of JDU MPs. RJD has said, ‘BJP, our ally in the Indian government, is not interested in the development of Bihar! He is interested in other works, but not in development! – JDU MP Giridhari Yadav g. Wow what a combination! How much coordination is there in Bihar whose leaders themselves admit that development is stalled? ‘

BJP reminded Giridhari of ‘Gotra’ and ‘Kul’

BJP responded to Giridhari Yadav’s statement. Spokesperson Nikhil Anand said that this was an unfortunate, embarrassing and sad statement. What about those who do not see the development of Bihar and the role of the NDA government at the Center in this development? Such a person should get out of his old days hangover of RJD. At the same time, such rhetoricians need to break out of the old political shell and be more realistic, realistic and optimistic about the future. At the same time, BJP spokesperson Akhilesh Singh said that the influence of the old tribe and clan did not go through some of the JDU people. Giridhari Yadav, currently the bank’s JDU MP, was once one of Lalu Yadav’s special people.