Bihar News: Bihar Government Agri-Industry Development Corporation will get 28 years arrears of salary

14 agendas were sealed in the Bihar cabinet meeting. A number of important decisions were taken at this meeting. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, funds were allocated for the construction of the overbridge on the basis of cost sharing.

Will get 28 years arrears salary

Employees of Bihar State Agri-Industry Development Corporation will get overdue salary from 1993 to 2017. One billion 18 crore 10 lakh rupees was allocated for this. In addition to 60 crore 54 lakh 71 thousand in the current financial year, 57 crore 55 lakh 71 thousand 600 advance was also given from Bihar contingency fund. The cabinet also approved 70 new contract posts in the health department.



Allocation of funds for ROB

In addition, on the basis of cost allocation, an over bridge will be constructed between Navagachia-Kataria station in Bhagalpur. The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 21 crore 92 lakh 78 thousand 500 out of Rs 41 crore 65 lakh 96 thousand 817 for bridges and contract roads sanctioned by the Railways. At the same time, Rs 22 crore 90 lakh out of Rs 42 crore 63 lakh was sanctioned for construction of ROB (Road Over Bridge) between Chausa-Gahmar railway station in Buxar.

Allocation of around Rs. 250 crore to degree colleges

Bihar State Power Transmission has sanctioned Rs 170.94 crore from Agricultural Research Institute Campus at Mithapur to Power Sub Station Karbighia. A total of Rs 249.76 crore was sanctioned for financial assistance and grants to degree colleges after the end of the non-subsidized education policy.

Extended sustainable livelihood plan for 3 years

Apart from this, Dr. Naveen Kumar Singh posted at Sasaram Sadar Hospital was removed from service. Dr. Naveen Kumar Singh was continuously absent since 8 August 2013. The Government has extended the Sustainable Livelihood Scheme for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe families for the next 3 years.

