Bihar News: Bihar Panchayat Election Chief Sarpanch Candidate Campaigning with Bullock Carts and Tamtas

Highlights Panchayat elections in Bihar

Efforts for village government

Rickshaws and bullock carts were also used in the operation

Candidates can also campaign through Tamtam

Patna

Many things are new in Bihar Panchayat elections this time. Along with the nominations, the election campaign has also gained momentum. Candidates are busy setting the pieces at will. The Election Commission has launched a new campaign this time around.



Rickshaws, bullock carts and gigs

Panchayat elections are being held in 11 phases. There are elections for 2 lakh 55 thousand 22 posts of 8 thousand 72 panchayats. The first round of voting will take place on September 24 and the 11th round of voting will take place on December 12. Campaigning by rickshaw, bullock cart and tomtom will also be allowed in the election.

Vehicle guidelines in advertising

The Bihar State Election Commission has also issued guidelines on the use of vehicles in panchayat elections. Candidates for Gram Panchayat member and Gram Kachri Panchayat have to use only one two-wheeler for election campaign, candidates for the post of Mukhiya, Sarpanch and Panchayat Samiti member have to use two two-wheeler and one light motor vehicle. Candidates for the post of Zilla Parishad member can use a maximum of four two-wheelers or two light vehicles and one light motor vehicle. For this the candidate has to apply in the vehicle room of the block office. Separate arrangements have been made for this in all the blocks with counters.

Monitor election campaign expenses

The Election Commission has directed to keep a close watch on the expenses of the candidates for conducting the elections in a peaceful and fair manner. Not only this, the details of election expenses must be submitted to the election officials within 15 days of the counting of votes. If the candidate does not do so, he may be barred from running in the next election.