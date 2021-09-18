Bihar News: Bihar teacher appointment bribe audio viral Madhepura Murliganj BO accused of demanding Rs 8 lakh

Highlights Audio related to bribery in teacher recruitment has gone viral in Bihar

Claims to be the CEO of Murliganj block of Madhepura

Demand of Rs. 8 lakhs from a candidate in exchange for a teacher job

Madhepura

An audio related to bribery in teacher recruitment is going viral in Bihar. In this, a deal is being done for eight lakh rupees in exchange for giving a job. It is claimed about the viral audio that it belongs to Murliganj block education officer Surya Prasad Yadav of Madhepura district. Although NBT does not confirm viral audio.

Bribery in viral audio

In fact, a large number of teachers are being recruited in Bihar. There are many allegations of malpractice in this. The same is being handled in the viral audio of bribery. In viral audio, a man describes himself as a BEO. It is being said that this is Surya Prasad Yadav, the CEO of Murliganj.

Show reasons from DEO to BEO

In the viral audio, an unemployed candidate is being bargained for Rs 8 lakh for appointment through a broker. According to media reports, the district education officer has taken note of the matter. The reasons have been given to the group education officer. The sixth phase of teacher recruitment process is underway in the state, in which two phases of counseling have been conducted for 94,000 posts. Now the candidates will get the appointment letter.



Demand for Rs 8 lakh for teacher appointment

Big claims are being made during the discussion. In the audio, a person first calls a candidate named Guddu and then allegedly makes him talk to CEO Muraliganj. The BEO demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from the candidate for the appointment of a teacher. Besides, he bragged about his accomplishments. He claimed that all his relatives were wrongly made teachers while he was the BEO. The case does not stop there, the alleged CEO claims that he himself always does the desired posting by spending millions of rupees. Management from Education Department to CM House.