Bihar News: Bihar’s big decision regarding flood-hit areas Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has instructed to provide help soon

Many districts in Bihar are reeling under floods and drought. Which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting in Patna? The meeting lasted for more than five and a half hours under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. In this many big and important decisions related to farmers were taken.

Nitish Kumar instructed the authorities that where farmers did not cultivate crops due to floods, it should be considered crop damage. Give proper help to all those farmers. In addition, other farmers should be assisted by assessing crop losses.

The Chief Minister said that the Water Resources Department should come up with a long-term plan to deal with the floods permanently so as to reduce the impact of the floods. The Department of Agriculture, the Department of Disaster Management and the District Magistrates of all the districts should properly assess the damage caused by the floods, Panchayat wise. So that all the victims can be helped on its basis. Nitish Kumar said that flood victims should not be deprived of help.

The Chief Minister directed to make a full assessment of the damage caused by the floods in 3-4 days. After this, the ministers in charge of the districts will visit the respective districts and meet the district magistrates and finalize it. The Department of Animal and Fisheries Resources should properly assess the loss of animals in the flood prone areas. Help the farmers. Apart from this, the areas where drought situation is prevailing should also be assessed, the Chief Minister directed. Nitish Kumar said that every year a large part of Bihar is affected by floods. To this end, we are constantly working on rescue and relief with full readiness.

More than 1.5 million people have been affected in 13 districts

In fact, more than 1.5 million people in 13 districts of Bihar have been affected by the floods. The state government has sought compensation of Rs 3,764 crore from the Center for the damage caused by the floods. Additional Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, Pratya Amrit, while giving details of the damage to the Union team, said that the disaster is not over yet, so the number of losses could increase.