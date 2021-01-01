Bihar News: BJP claims successful battle at Darbhanga airport

Darbhanga airport is getting quadrupled day by day. Now Patna airport is lagging behind in many respects. It was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Dream Project Regional Air Connection Scheme ‘Udan’. Darbhanga Airport is on the cusp of success in just 10 months. Political riots have erupted between the BJP and the JDU to take credit for this.

Political riots at Darbhanga airport

The success of Darbhanga Airport seems to be turning into a political riot. Till now, Minister Sanjay Jha has been claiming his success from the JDU quota in Bihar. The secret of his success was Nitish Kumar’s policies. It seems that Darbhanga airport was successful only with the initiative of Sanjay Jha and the decision of Nitish Kumar. Bihar BJP seemed to be lagging behind in the political race. But it has re-entered through Prime Minister Modi. Former minister and BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav has given full credit for Darbhanga airport to Prime Minister Modi.

Why was Mithilanchal Airport a success?

In a very short span of time, Darbhanga Airport has lagged far behind Patna Airport in terms of traffic. Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha had recently claimed that it was the first airport in the country to offer such high-speed transport. Where an average of 110 to 125 passengers travel by plane from Patna airport, the average in Darbhanga is close to 150.

People of North Bihar prefer to travel by air from Darbhanga instead of Patna due to better connectivity. Darbhanga Airport opened on 8 November 2020. Since then, the number of passengers traveling has crossed four lakh. Every day about two thousand passengers travel from here to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad. The main reason for the growing popularity of Darbhanga Airport is the easy movement.



No jams, very low fares

According to passengers, one does not have to face the problem of traffic jams to get to Darbhanga Airport, established as Bihar’s second airport. Passengers from 19 districts of the state are getting the benefit of Darbhanga Airport. Travelers are also coming from neighboring Nepal including Madhubani, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnia, Katihar, Forbesganj, Araria, Begusarai, Sitamarhi. To catch a flight from Patna airport, one had to leave home several hours earlier. There was a lot of tension in the interim Gandhi Setu Jam.

Darbhanga Airport is not only popular for its transportation, but also for reducing fares, making it the first choice of passengers. The fare from here is also lower than from Patna. Initiatives are now being taken to make it an international airport. Chief Minister Nitish has instructed the officials to plan for this.