Bihar News: Buxar railway station train went past a person from Samastipur and got down from the train to eat samosa
The desire to eat samosa at Buxar station killed a train passenger. After the train stopped, the passengers got down to take the samosa. It was too late to buy samosas, the train opened. While trying to get on the moving train, he slipped and fell under the train.
