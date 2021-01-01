Trending

Bihar News: Buxar railway station train went past a person from Samastipur and got down from the train to eat samosa

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bihar News: Buxar railway station train went past a person from Samastipur and got down from the train to eat samosa
Written by admin
Bihar News: Buxar railway station train went past a person from Samastipur and got down from the train to eat samosa

Bihar News: Buxar railway station train went past a person from Samastipur and got down from the train to eat samosa

The desire to eat samosa at Buxar station killed a train passenger. After the train stopped, the passengers got down to take the samosa. It was too late to buy samosas, the train opened. While trying to get on the moving train, he slipped and fell under the train.

#Bihar #News #Buxar #railway #station #train #person #Samastipur #train #eat #samosa

READ Also  Delhi Transport Advisor: Delhi Transport Route: Take a look at these changes before leaving your home in Delhi on the 75th Independence Day today.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment