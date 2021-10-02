Bihar News: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that he will tear the BJP to pieces

Kanhaiya Kumar, who has become a new Congressman, is now threatening to tear the BJP to pieces. In fact, the BJP is accusing him of being the kingpin of the ‘piecemeal gang’. As soon as he asked the question, Kanhaiya was uprooted and said that he was going to break the BJP.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who came to the Center from the left, has sharpened his tongue against the BJP. He is on trial for treason for making anti-national declarations at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University. He is accused of making anti-India slogans in JNU. Later, the BJP called it a ‘piecemeal gang’. Kanhaiya Kumar is often asked questions in the context of sloganeering and he gives explanations over and over again.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, in an interview with NDTV, once again clarified the issue of ‘pieces’. He said, ‘Yes … I am torn to pieces, who will be torn to pieces … You (BJP) are accusing me of not cutting you (BJP), and you (BJP) are not the country. BJP is saying piece by piece, I am piece by piece for BJP, I will do piece by piece for BJP. The BJP calls me a piece-by-piece kingpin and we will ‘piece’ the BJP.

Kanhaiya Kumar is from Begusarai, Bihar. In 2015, Kanhaiya Kumar became the President of JNU Students Union. She suddenly came to prominence after chanting anti-national slogans at JNU. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he also tried his luck from Begusarai. From there he was defeated by BJP’s Giriraj Singh. He was defeated by a huge margin of 4 lakh 22 thousand votes. Begusarai has the highest number of Bhumihar voters and Kanhaiya Kumar is also Bhumihar. In Bihar, the Congress needs a new face. The Congress feels that Kanhaiya has organizational experience as a student leader.