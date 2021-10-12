Bihar News: Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay’s big allegation against Modi government Rs 60,000 crore bribe: Rs 60,000 crore bribe …

Highlights Allegations of former Union Minister and Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay

A bribe of Rs 60,000 crore was taken from online companies

Attempt to snatch the livelihood of the poor – Assistance

Eat, feed, this is Modi’s new economic policy – aid

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay has accused the Modi government of bribery. He said Said had taken bribes of Rs 60,000 crore from Mazon and online companies.

Subodhkant Sahay’s big allegation

Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay said that according to Amazon, the central government has taken Rs 60,000 crore to create an online market. Senior Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay has made allegations in Patna. He said Amazon and six other companies paid the bribe to legislate in their favor.

Subodh Kant criticized the Modi government

According to Subodh Kant Sahay, companies have also agreed to this. He said it was the government that used to bring in 45 per cent foreign direct investment during the UPA government. Today it has been increased to 100%. The number of unemployed in the country has increased by another 14 crore due to wrong policies.

‘Eat, eat and loot’

The former Union Minister claims that hawkers and small shopkeepers will be devastated by the growth of online companies like Amazon. Will fall victim to hunger. Subodh Kant Sahay said that the new economic policy of the Modi government at the Center is to eat, eat and loot.