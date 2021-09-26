Bihar News: CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar to join Congress soon

If all goes well, Congress will shoulder CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on September 28. That means he will join the Congress party. Kanhaiya will be given party membership at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Kanhaiya Kumar will enter the Congress

Kanhaiya, who raised the CPI (Communist Party of India) flag in Bihar, will soon become the voice of the Congress. Nowadays, Kanhaiya doesn’t even talk about the Left. Now he is just waiting for the day when he will have an official meeting with Rahul Gandhi and the pictures will be released. By the way, Rahul had tea with Gandhi several times, but secretly. Till yesterday, Kanhaiya Kumar was raising the awareness of CPI. Now sitting in Congress is fully prepared to breathe. There is no ‘auspicious’ sign for the Left.

Why is Kanhaiya angry with CPI?

In fact, in February 2021, the Communist Party of India (CPI) had tabled a condemnation motion against Kanhaiya Kumar, president of the JNU Alumni Association. The action was taken against Kanhaiya after he beat up office secretary Indubhushan Verma at the Patna office. The CPI National Council was meeting in Hyderabad at that time. Kanhaiya was accused of reaching the Patna office on December 1, 2020 with his supporters. A meeting was to be held regarding Begusarai Zilla Parishad. But for some reason it was postponed. Kanhaiya was not informed about this. In such a case, his supporters abused, pushed and beat state office secretary Indubhushan Verma. A protest motion was passed at a meeting in Hyderabad against this. CPI general secretary D Raja was also present at the meeting. It was here that Kanhaiya became disillusioned with the CPI.

Bihar News: Congress could not find the state president in charge of Bihar, how will Kanhaiya handle it?

Kanhaiya got ‘knowledge’ from Begusarai’s defeat?

Kanhaiya Kumar decided to enter politics directly from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Begusarai became a Lok Sabha candidate on a CPI ticket. Ignoring the alliance, they had to face defeat in front of Giriraj Singh. Reviewing the results, Kanhaiya’s advisers suggested that it was not possible to start parliamentary politics by staying in the CPI. Tejaswi Yadav had added to Kanhaiya’s woes by fielding RJD candidates. This was followed by the Patna office incident. Since then, he has considered joining the Congress. But a faction in the Congress was not ready to accept Kanhaiya because of the ‘sloganeering incident’ at JNU. Now things seem to be coming to an end.

Both Kanhaiya and Congress are needed.

In Bihar, the Congress needs a young face. Most of the leaders of the Pradesh Congress are very senior. From Delhi to Patna, they are engaged in juggling to set the pieces. Kanhaiya will also have to get rid of the CPI. In Lalu Yadav’s party RJD, the way forward for Tejaswi is closed. The Lok Janshakti Party needs no one but Diwa. The Bharatiya Janata Party is not right for Kanhaiya. In such a scenario, Kanhaiya has no choice but to join the Congress. If the Congress needs Kanhaiya in Bihar, then Kanhaiya has no choice but to join the Congress. Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha’s term has come to an end. The Congress High Command is also trying to get rid of the old leaders. Tejaswi and Chirag are constantly challenging Nitish Kumar. But there is no one in the Bihar Congress who is young and can blindly talk to the NDA government of the state like Chirag-Tejaswi. The inclusion of Kanhaiya in the party will be a challenge not only for Nitish Kumar but also for Tejaswi and Chirag in the years to come.