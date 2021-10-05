Bihar News: Crowd attack on police in Nawada
Bihar News: A mob attacked a police team that went to stop a quarrel between two villages in Bihar’s Nawada district. Meanwhile, a police officer from Hisua was also injured. Everything is said to be the result of a 15 day old dispute.
