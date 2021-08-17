Bihar News: Finally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar got time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the caste census

So can it be assumed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has had any success on the issue of caste census? This is a question because Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself has informed that he has time to meet Prime Minister Modi on this issue.

Chief Minister Nitish will meet Prime Minister Modi on August 23

According to CM Nitish Kumar, after his letter on caste census, he has been given time to meet Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders will hold face-to-face talks in Delhi on August 23. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted, “A request was made to meet the Hon’ble Prime Minister along with a delegation from Bihar to conduct an ethnic census.” Many thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister for taking the time to meet on 23rd August.

Tejaswi had recently made a joke

This Tuesday, when Tejaswi was on a tour of the flood-hit area, he lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In this episode on Tuesday, Tejaswi once again took the plunge into the caste census. He had said, “It is an insult to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to give Chief Minister Nitish Kumar time for a meeting on this issue.” The JDU is a key component of the NDA and it is not appropriate to give time to meet its leader in such a situation. Watch that video below

Nitish on the next step regarding caste census

Also on Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again made a statement on the caste census. He had said that he had received a letter from Prime Minister Modi regarding the census. Nitish, while extracting his statistics from the states, said that for this, they would have to sit together and talk. According to Nitish, the final decision on the caste census should be taken by the Center, the Modi government.

