Bihar News: Five children drowned in Bhojpur due to floods in Bihar’s 15 districts

Highlights Flood damage in 15 districts of Bihar

Five children drowned in Bhojpur

Incidents in Bhakura and Shobhi Dumra villages

Chandan Kumar, Arra

The floods in Bhojpur district became fatal. Five children drowned in two separate incidents. The first incident is of Bhakura village, where three girls lost their lives while rescuing each other. At the same time, another incident took place at Shobhi Dumra, where two children drowned.

Shocking incident at Bhakura

A big accident shook Bhojpur. In fact, three girls returning home from a flag-raising ceremony drowned in the floodwaters. The heart-wrenching incident took place in Bhakura village of Mufasil police station. Among the dead girls are two real sisters and one was the daughter of a relative. Who had come to her uncle’s house from outside a few days ago. After receiving the news of this accident, there was an atmosphere of chaos in the village with the family. With the help of villagers, the bodies of three drowned girls were recovered.

All three died while rescuing each other

Two daughters of Santosh Kumar Sharma, a resident of Bhakura village, Tsunami Kumari, 16, Anjani Kumari, 14, and Vandana Kumari, 11, daughter of Raju Sharma, a resident of Baria, UP, had gone to see the flag hoisting in the village. Meanwhile, as she was coming to her house, a girl fell into a pit filled with flood water. The three girls drowned in rescuing each other.

Two children drowned while playing

At the same time, another incident took place in Shobhi Dumra village. Where two children drowned. These children fell into a pit filled with water while playing. People then pulled out the bodies. After this incident, there was chaos in the family. Five children drowned in Bhojpur district Even now the water level of the Ganges is constantly rising.

